Double Olympic champion Yifter dies, aged 72

Double Olympic champion Miruts Yifter of Ethiopia has died at the age of 72, the International Association of Athletics Federations said on its website on Friday. His 5,000 and 10,000 metres double at the 1980 Moscow Olympics inspired a generation of runners, most notably Haile Gebrselassie who turned Ethiopia into a distance-running powerhouse second only to Kenya.

