Different approach for Murray

Andy Murray is taking a different approach in his build-up to the season-opening grand slam as he bids to finally better five runner-up finishes at the Australian Open. The world No 1 is preparing for the tournament at Melbourne Park, which gets underway on January 16, by competing in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi rather than the mixed team round robin format of the Hopman Cup in Perth which he has favoured for the last two years.

