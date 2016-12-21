Del Potro unlikely to be fit for Australian Open

Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro holds a Davis Cup 2016 trophy replica while poseing for the photographer before the Argentina's First Division football match between Boca Juniors and Colon at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, on December 18, 2016. AFP / ALEJANDRO PAGNI BUENOS AIRES: Juan Martin del Potro is unlikely to be fit enough to play in next month's Australian Open, the Argentine told a news conference on Tuesday.

