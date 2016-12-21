Cycling superstar Sir Bradley Wiggins stuns locals with visit to Doncaster social club
Cycling legend Sir Bradley Wiggins stunned regulars at a Doncaster social club by dropping in to pay tribute to a local Tour de France hero. The Tour and Olympic gold medal winning cyclist visited Harworth Sports and Social Club to tour the museum dedicated to the area's very own cycling hero - Tommy Simpson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheffield Star.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer...
|Sep '16
|some1 needed 2 start
|1
|Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're...
|Aug '16
|Geezer
|1
|Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC