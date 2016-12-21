CWG scam-accused Suresh Kalmadi appoi...

CWG scam-accused Suresh Kalmadi appointed Life President of IOA

Before Kalmadi and Chautala, only Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who served as acting IOA chief between 2011 and 2012, was made the Life President, according to IOA's official website. Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but later released on bail.

