Council finds increasing number of people of certain culture entering the sea after beach deaths

THE council responsible for Camber Sands beach, which saw a number of drownings over the summer, reportedly claims increasing incidents of people of a "certain culture" entering the sea. Between July and August seven men, including one Brazilian and five of Sri Lankan origin, died at the beach in East Sussex.

