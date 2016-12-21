CANOEING: World champion Brown looking forward after injury-ravaged 12 months
CANOEIST Hannah Brown will not be left reminiscing about 2016 for too long as she turns her focus to the future after overcoming a serious injury. Bradford on Avon paddler Brown started the year with hopes of performing at her first Olympic Games but a freak injury to her knee sustained in the gym put paid to those hopes.
