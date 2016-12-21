CANOEING: World champion Brown lookin...

CANOEING: World champion Brown looking forward after injury-ravaged 12 months

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Wiltshire Times

CANOEIST Hannah Brown will not be left reminiscing about 2016 for too long as she turns her focus to the future after overcoming a serious injury. Bradford on Avon paddler Brown started the year with hopes of performing at her first Olympic Games but a freak injury to her knee sustained in the gym put paid to those hopes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer... Sep '16 some1 needed 2 start 1
News Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're... Aug '16 Geezer 1
News Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,725

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC