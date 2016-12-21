Canada's female swimmers voted Canadian Press team of the year
Six Olympic medals followed by another seven in home water at the world short-course championship launched Canada as a world power in women's swimming. Capping off a remarkable year, the Canadian women's swim team was crowned the Canadian Press team of the year Wednesday.
