Britain's Wiggins says retires from professional cycling

Britain's most decorated cyclist Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement on Wednesday after a stellar career during which he won most of the sport's biggest prizes. The wise-cracking Londoner with a Mod haircut played a major part in growing cycling's popularity in his homeland, becoming the first Briton to win the Tour de France in 2012 and collecting a British record eight Olympic medals, including gold in the time trial at the 2012 London Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.