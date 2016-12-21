Bolt, Phelps cap era of excellence
Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps towered over the 2016 Rio Games, capping an era of sustained excellence that promises to reverberate through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond. From Beijing in 2008 through London 2012 and, finally, in Rio, Bolt and Phelps captivated both die-hard fans of their sports and casual spectators attracted like moths to the Olympic flame.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer...
|Sep '16
|some1 needed 2 start
|1
|Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're...
|Aug '16
|Geezer
|1
|Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
