Athletes elected to International Jew...

Athletes elected to International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Ervin, a native Californian now living in Florida, captured a pair of gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio in two swimming events: the 50-meter freestyle and the 4A-100- meter relay. The victories were a near repeat of his gold and silver medals in the same events at the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer... Sep '16 some1 needed 2 start 1
News Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're... Aug '16 Geezer 1
News Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,434

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC