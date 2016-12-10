Arise, Sir Mo: Knighthood 'a dream come true' for Olympic great
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has said being given a knighthood in the New Year Honours is a "dream come true" for a boy who arrived in the UK unable to speak English. The distance runner, 33, who successfully defended his 5,000 and 10,000-metre titles at the Rio games, is recognised for services to athletics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer...
|Sep '16
|some1 needed 2 start
|1
|Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're...
|Aug '16
|Geezer
|1
|Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC