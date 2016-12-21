A look at some of 2016's most inspiri...

A look at some of 2016's most inspiring sports moments

Thursday Read more: Seattle Times

We watch sports to see who wins and loses, but also to be inspired - and 2016 offered plenty of examples of the latter, from a touching moment between two strangers on the Olympic track, to a little boy from a war-torn land who met his favorite soccer player, to a warm ovation fueled by empathy for a visiting NHL goalie. Moments and feelings that will be recalled more vividly than any numbers on a result sheet or etched in bright lights on a scoreboard.

