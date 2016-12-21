6 things to watch for at the 2017 Rose Parade

PASADENA>> While Rose Parade floats don't drive faster than 5 mph , there is so much to see at the parade that it can, at times, seem like everything happens too fast. Beginning at 8 a.m., the 128th Tournament of Roses parade will see more than 90 entries including floats, marching bands and equestrian groups make their way five-and-a-half miles across Orange Grove Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard.

