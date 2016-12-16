16-year-old Romanian weightlifter suspended for doping

The International Weightlifting Federation has suspended 16-year-old Alina-Alexandra Popovici for four years and banned Yuliya Kalina for two years for doping. The federation says Popovici, Romania's national champion in the 48-kilogram category, tested positive for the anabolic steroid Stanozol in an out-of-competition test.

