Study shows antibiotics effective for treatment of small skin infections
New multicenter research, which included Vanderbilt University Medical Center investigators, could change treatment approaches to simple skin abscesses, infections often caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine , shows that adults and children who have simple abscesses five centimeters or smaller in diameter have higher cure rates if the abscess is drained in combination with antibiotic treatment, either trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole or clindamycin, compared to drainage alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Moderator Reported To Top-ix Headquarters
|16 hr
|Too Bad 4 U
|1
|Mudsharks
|Wed
|Truth
|53
|Whatever Became of Glenn Kimball (often guest o... (Oct '12)
|Jul 2
|Truthdigger
|39
|Joe Neaf
|Jun 30
|Odin
|1
|CNN CBS say sources say,means fake news
|Jun 30
|Beth
|2
|Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15)
|Jun 29
|Jamie
|35
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC