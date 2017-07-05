Stages presents 9 to 5, the Musical This Summer
A bright and brand new production for STAGES St. Louis, Dolly Parton's smash hit 9 to 5, The Musical makes its STAGES debut at the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood. Join three female coworkers in the Rolodex era as they explore friendship and revenge.
