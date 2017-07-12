Historic north St. Louis home destroy...

Historic north St. Louis home destroyed by fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The historic James L. Clemens House in north St. Louis was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning, KSDK reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Saint Lewis ISP Stalker ..... 1 hr Vlad 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
Highway Patrol Takes Over St Louis PD Mon Gloating 1
Hillary's Husband Caught With Teen Hookers Mon Its True 1
News Ferguson Police Are Being Relieved Of Their Dut... (Aug '14) Mon Obamas Lesbian Da... 6,467
Great, Enlighting Organization for St. Louisans... Mon regsoofficial 1
Econo lodge 3730 lindbergh Jul 8 Sherminator 2
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,763 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC