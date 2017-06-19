White St. Louis officer shoots black off-duty cop
A black off-duty St. Louis officer trying to assist after a police car chase ended in a shootout near his home was shot by a white cop from his department. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 38-year-old African-American cop was home Wednesday night when he heard commotion nearby.
