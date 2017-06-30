Time capsule found inside Confederate...

Time capsule found inside Confederate monument in Missouri

Missouri Civil War Museum says crews who dismantled and removed a Confederate monument in St. Louis found a time capsule Archives show that the capsule contains 'a magazine placed in there by one of the soldiers of General Pickett's Confederate division at Gettysburg' The Missouri Civil War Museum says crews who dismantled and removed a Confederate monument in a sprawling St. Louis park found a time capsule inside the 103-year-old granite landmark. Museum director Mark Trout tells KTVI that workers jackhammering around the last pieces of the 38-foot-tall monument popped loose the waterlogged, sealed capsule.

