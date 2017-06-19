The week's 27 best concerts: June 14-20

Pokey LaFarge First Avenue, Thursday 6.15 "Riot in the Streets" kicks off St. Louis-based Pokey LaFarge's Manic Revelations with a horn-driven dissection of the incendiary circumstances of suburban Ferguson's police shooting and subsequent uprising by frustrated residents. The new album's other revolutionary revelation is the decades-forward shift of LaFarge's sound from early jazz, old-time country, and blues to '50s and '60s pop and soul - particularly the latter, with horn charts swiped from the Asbury Jukes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.