The week's 27 best concerts: June 14-20

The week's 27 best concerts: June 14-20

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: City Pages

Pokey LaFarge First Avenue, Thursday 6.15 "Riot in the Streets" kicks off St. Louis-based Pokey LaFarge's Manic Revelations with a horn-driven dissection of the incendiary circumstances of suburban Ferguson's police shooting and subsequent uprising by frustrated residents. The new album's other revolutionary revelation is the decades-forward shift of LaFarge's sound from early jazz, old-time country, and blues to '50s and '60s pop and soul - particularly the latter, with horn charts swiped from the Asbury Jukes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min actorvet 20,942
Pain pills 5 hr Unicornsandglitter 2
adult diaper wearing (Nov '12) 5 hr Menopause 39
News Powerful Photos Blast The Media's Portrayal Of ... (Aug '14) 10 hr Eyz n teef 455
Zoo Jun 15 Yeah man 4
Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15) Jun 14 bloody bill 30
St. Louis Craigslist Casual Encounters (Mar '11) Jun 12 Ronnie 147
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC