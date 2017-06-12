The Tesseract Theatre Company Announces 2017-18 Season
The Tesseract Theatre Company is pleased to announce its second season in the .ZACK Arts Incubator, located in Grand Center at 3224 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63103. The season begins in September with Mer Edith Day na Levy's Coupler.
