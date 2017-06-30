Stages St. Louis presents Sensory-Fri...

Stages St. Louis presents Sensory-Friendly Performance of SEUSSICAL

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Continuing STAGES St. Louis' commitment to making theatre accessible for all, STAGES held a Sensory-Friendly performance of its Theatre for Young Audiences production, Seussical, on Tuesday, June 27th at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights. This special performance provided students on the autism spectrum or with other sensory conditions an opportunity to experience live musical theatre while taking a magical journey through the fantastical world of Dr. Seuss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Neaf 7 hr Odin 1
CNN CBS say sources say,means fake news 11 hr Beth 2
Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15) Thu Jamie 35
Mudsharks Thu Bobby 47
News Ferguson Police Are Being Relieved Of Their Dut... (Aug '14) Thu Karma 6,466
murders 70's 80's 90's 2000 (Aug '11) Jun 26 Curious 64
Can you fart in a jar and screw on the lid Jun 26 Frankenfool 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC