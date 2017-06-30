Stages St. Louis presents Sensory-Friendly Performance of SEUSSICAL

Continuing STAGES St. Louis' commitment to making theatre accessible for all, STAGES held a Sensory-Friendly performance of its Theatre for Young Audiences production, Seussical, on Tuesday, June 27th at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights. This special performance provided students on the autism spectrum or with other sensory conditions an opportunity to experience live musical theatre while taking a magical journey through the fantastical world of Dr. Seuss.

