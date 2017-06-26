St. Louis reaches deal to remove Conf...

St. Louis reaches deal to remove Confederate monument

A controversial Confederate monument in St. Louis will be dismantled by the end of the week under an agreement announced on Monday, city officials said. The granite and bronze memorial was the latest Confederate monument to be targeted as U.S. cities remove the structures seen as reminders of slavery and the racism that underpinned it.

