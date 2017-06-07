St. Louis begins process to remove Confederate monument from Forest Park
The Confederate monument was placed in the park in 1914 by the Daughters of the Confederacy. There appears to be some move activity around the Confederate monument in Forest Park by city of St. Louis workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|49 min
|actorvet
|20,942
|Pain pills
|5 hr
|Unicornsandglitter
|2
|adult diaper wearing (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|Menopause
|39
|Powerful Photos Blast The Media's Portrayal Of ... (Aug '14)
|10 hr
|Eyz n teef
|455
|Zoo
|Jun 15
|Yeah man
|4
|Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15)
|Jun 14
|bloody bill
|30
|St. Louis Craigslist Casual Encounters (Mar '11)
|Jun 12
|Ronnie
|147
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC