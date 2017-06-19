Sedalia City Council to talk parks, f...

Sedalia City Council to talk parks, finances, animal shelter -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

During the pre-council meeting, council will hear a monthly financial update from Finance Director Kelvin Shaw, a Parks and Recreation Department financial update from Director Mark Hewett and an update from City Administrator Gary Edwards on council's January planning session goals. Council will also review Change Order 2 from Lehman Construction LLC for $2,880.82 for the U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection improvements project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBS number 1 in real fake news 2 hr Fire 3
Does the maury show make black people look bad? (Jan '11) Tue Biggie 83
CBS number 1 in real fake news Tue Reality 2
Nut Job Lib Mayor Tue Bobby 5
Heidi from Kingside Diner Mon Psh 1
Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15) Mon Greace dog 31
keep reporting St Louis Stalker Mon great America 3
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC