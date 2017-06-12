Richard Donaldson, 17, Charged as Adult in Tower Grove South Murder
A seventeen-year-old has been charged as an adult in the shocking murder of a grandfather , who was killed in an attempted carjacking in February in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
