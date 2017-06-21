Restaurant Sued by Customer Claiming ...

Restaurant Sued by Customer Claiming Gluten Gave Him 'Permanent Injuries'

Wednesday Read more: River Front Times

A Webster Groves man has filed a lawsuit against Michael's Bar & Grill , alleging that he relied on inaccurate information from servers in ordering its gyro salad - and that the gluten in the dish he ordered has left him with "severe and permanent injuries."

