Restaurant Sued by Customer Claiming Gluten Gave Him 'Permanent Injuries'
A Webster Groves man has filed a lawsuit against Michael's Bar & Grill , alleging that he relied on inaccurate information from servers in ordering its gyro salad - and that the gluten in the dish he ordered has left him with "severe and permanent injuries."
