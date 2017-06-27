Open Highway Music Festival Returns t...

Open Highway Music Festival Returns to Off Broadway for Sixth Year This August

Tuesday Jun 27

The Open Highway Music Festival has been drawing large crowds to Off Broadway for half a decade now, and after growing in size and popularity each year, the festival is set to return in 2017 from August 2 to 6. This year's installment will feature headlining artists including Josh Ritter, JD McPherson and Twin Peaks, and for the first time will ... (more)

