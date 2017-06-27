Open Highway Music Festival Returns to Off Broadway for Sixth Year This August
The Open Highway Music Festival has been drawing large crowds to Off Broadway for half a decade now, and after growing in size and popularity each year, the festival is set to return in 2017 from August 2 to 6. This year's installment will feature headlining artists including Josh Ritter, JD McPherson and Twin Peaks, and for the first time will ... (more)
