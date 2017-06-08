On Sale Date Announced for Les Miserables; National Tour Launches at Ppac this September
Cameron Mackintosh 's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schnberg 's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISRABLES, will go on sale at ppacri.org on Sunday, June 11 at 10A for its much anticipated National Tour Launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center , direct from a celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement. Phone and window sales begin Monday, June 12 at 10A.
