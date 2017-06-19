Museum, St. Louis dispute ownership of Confederate statue
The museum's executive director, Mark Trout , told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the United Daughters of the Confederacy signed over the monument rights to the museum on Tuesday. He said the group was allowed to build and maintain the monument in Forest Park, the city's largest public park, thanks to a 1912 city ordinance.
