Mars Exploration Rovers Update: Opportunity Shoots the Moon on Arrival at Perseverance Valley
In another dynamic demonstration of what can be achieved when a team works together, Opportunity cruised to the top of Perseverance Valley in May, shot the moon, and drove the Mars Exploration Rovers mission into its 160th month of surface operations. Perseverance Valley is a place unlike any the MER mission has visited and the rover's arrival there represents a magnificent achievement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Planetary Society.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|49 min
|actorvet
|20,942
|Pain pills
|5 hr
|Unicornsandglitter
|2
|adult diaper wearing (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|Menopause
|39
|Powerful Photos Blast The Media's Portrayal Of ... (Aug '14)
|10 hr
|Eyz n teef
|455
|Zoo
|Jun 15
|Yeah man
|4
|Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15)
|Jun 14
|bloody bill
|30
|St. Louis Craigslist Casual Encounters (Mar '11)
|Jun 12
|Ronnie
|147
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC