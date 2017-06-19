JC man gets probation, fine for June ...

JC man gets probation, fine for June 2016 vehicle thefts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

A Jefferson City man was placed on five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay more than $18,000 in restitution for pleading guilty to charges in connection with two vehicle theft cases. Dominic Russell, 27, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15) 7 hr Assless Chaps 32
CBS number 1 in real fake news 14 hr Fire 3
Does the maury show make black people look bad? (Jan '11) Tue Biggie 83
CBS number 1 in real fake news Tue Reality 2
Nut Job Lib Mayor Tue Bobby 5
Heidi from Kingside Diner Mon Psh 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC