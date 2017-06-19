JC man gets probation, fine for June 2016 vehicle thefts

A Jefferson City man was placed on five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay more than $18,000 in restitution for pleading guilty to charges in connection with two vehicle theft cases. Dominic Russell, 27, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

