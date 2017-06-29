Guerrilla Street Food to open new location
Guerrilla Street Food, owned and operated by Brian Hardesty and Joel Crespo, will open a second location inside 2nd Shift Brewing, located at 601 Sublette Ave., next Wednesday.
