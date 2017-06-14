Former Slay chief of staff lands at S...

Former Slay chief of staff lands at Sinquefield-backed First Rule

Wednesday Jun 14

Mary Ellen Ponder, who was former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay's chief of staff until just before he left office this year, has landed as a principal at the Rex Sinquefield-backed firm First Rule, a Pelopidas LLC business.

St. Louis, MO

