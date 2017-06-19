Fair Saint Louis nears and guests urg...

Fair Saint Louis nears and guests urged to plan ahead

Fair Saint Louis Set for 2017 Event July 2, 3 & 4 in Forest Park America's Biggest Birthday Party features chart-topping entertainment, Salute to the Troops event, Schnucks Wine Garden, zip line and human slingshot rides, marketplace-style shopping area, world-class fireworks, and much more ST. LOUIS - As Fair Saint Louis nears, guests are urged to plan ahead and arrive early to get the most out of America's Biggest Birthday Party on Sunday, July 2; Monday, July 3; and Tuesday, July 4 in Forest Park.

