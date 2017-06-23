Continued construction of $4.4 million River Des Peres Greenway results in new lane changes
Temporary lane changes on Wabash/Ellendale avenues in the city of St. Louis will shift once again when the next phase of the River Des Peres Greenway construction begins June 30. The first phase of the project, which will extend the greenway 1.8 miles north from Lansdowne to Francis R. Slay Park, began in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does the maury show make black people look bad? (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Psh
|84
|Want FAKE news?? =CBS Scott Pelley
|5 hr
|Clark
|7
|Powerful Photos Blast The Media's Portrayal Of ... (Aug '14)
|5 hr
|Moon Raker
|456
|Mentally Insane Topix Stalker
|7 hr
|Calling out trolls
|17
|Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Assless Chaps
|32
|CBS number 1 in real fake news
|Jun 21
|Fire
|3
|CBS number 1 in real fake news
|Jun 20
|Reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC