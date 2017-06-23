Continued construction of $4.4 millio...

Continued construction of $4.4 million River Des Peres Greenway results in new lane changes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Temporary lane changes on Wabash/Ellendale avenues in the city of St. Louis will shift once again when the next phase of the River Des Peres Greenway construction begins June 30. The first phase of the project, which will extend the greenway 1.8 miles north from Lansdowne to Francis R. Slay Park, began in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does the maury show make black people look bad? (Jan '11) 4 hr Psh 84
Want FAKE news?? =CBS Scott Pelley 5 hr Clark 7
News Powerful Photos Blast The Media's Portrayal Of ... (Aug '14) 5 hr Moon Raker 456
Mentally Insane Topix Stalker 7 hr Calling out trolls 17
Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15) Jun 21 Assless Chaps 32
CBS number 1 in real fake news Jun 21 Fire 3
CBS number 1 in real fake news Jun 20 Reality 2
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC