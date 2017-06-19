Community 27 mins ago 11:08 a.m.DONATE: Help stock school supplies
Thousands of area families need help purchasing essential school supplies for their children. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and St. Louis Public Schools is hosting the largest back-to-school supply giveaway next month, but they need your help to stock the event.
