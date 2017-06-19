Cicero's in the Loop to Host Its Final Show This Saturday
Cicero's, the long-standing restaurant and music venue located in the Delmar Loop, will host its final concert this Saturday, June 24. The announcement comes via talent buyer Jay Mumma.
