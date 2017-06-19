Best Western Adds to Premier Brand

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has added a new property to its Best Western Premier brand - Best Western Premier St. Louis Regional Airport in Alton, IL. Located on 3559 College Ave., the hotel has 136 guestrooms and will make its debut after an extensive $4.2-million renovation.

