Antibiotics found to be effective for treating simple skin abscesses in adults and children
New multicenter research, which included Vanderbilt University Medical Center investigators, could change treatment approaches to simple skin abscesses, infections often caused by Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine , shows that adults and children who have simple abscesses five centimeters or smaller in diameter have higher cure rates if the abscess is drained in combination with antibiotic treatment, either trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole or clindamycin, compared to drainage alone.
