$380 million Arch project is delayed ...

$380 million Arch project is delayed again

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation, formerly the CityArchRiver Foundation, said Tuesday that the Museum of Westward Expansion and the expanded visitor center under the Arch will open in summer 2018. They were supposed to be complete by the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15) Wed Assless Chaps 32
CBS number 1 in real fake news Wed Fire 3
Does the maury show make black people look bad? (Jan '11) Jun 20 Biggie 83
CBS number 1 in real fake news Jun 20 Reality 2
Nut Job Lib Mayor Jun 20 Bobby 5
Heidi from Kingside Diner Jun 19 Psh 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC