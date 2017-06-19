$380 million Arch project is delayed again
The Gateway Arch Park Foundation, formerly the CityArchRiver Foundation, said Tuesday that the Museum of Westward Expansion and the expanded visitor center under the Arch will open in summer 2018. They were supposed to be complete by the end of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15)
|Wed
|Assless Chaps
|32
|CBS number 1 in real fake news
|Wed
|Fire
|3
|Does the maury show make black people look bad? (Jan '11)
|Jun 20
|Biggie
|83
|CBS number 1 in real fake news
|Jun 20
|Reality
|2
|Nut Job Lib Mayor
|Jun 20
|Bobby
|5
|Heidi from Kingside Diner
|Jun 19
|Psh
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC