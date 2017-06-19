38 dogs, cats rescued from unlicensed rescue facility
The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 38 dogs and cats from an unlicensed, self-proclaimed animal rescue in Ripley County. A concerned citizen alerted the Humane Society's Animal Cruelty Hotline to the conditions in the home where most of the animals and two people were living.
