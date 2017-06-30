2 months later, St. Louis familya Rea...

2 months later, St. Louis familya Read Story Jacob Long

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS It has been two months since a suspected drag racer hit and killed a young girl before fleeing the scene in north St. Louis. The victim's father, Jamell Rice, said Thursday that he is haunted every day by the tragedy and still can't bring himself to look at pictures of his only daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mudsharks 3 hr Rope n branding iron 52
I hate St Louis! (Feb '16) 5 hr Z Man 47
News Michael Brown family awarded $1.5 million settl... 9 hr Neighbor 4
White women welfare queens / Black Women Entrep... (Sep '15) Sun you hate the truth 38
Whatever Became of Glenn Kimball (often guest o... (Oct '12) Sun Truthdigger 39
News New 'Blue Lives Matter' laws raise concerns amo... Sun Local 3
How is The Stalker Doing? Jul 1 Checking In 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC