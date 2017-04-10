Woman killed, man injured in Moline A...

Woman killed, man injured in Moline Acres motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old woman was killed and man was seriously injured in a Sunday night crash in Moline Acres. According to the crash report, Lauren Palazzolo, 28, of St. Louis was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Joshua Yanczer, 35, of St. Louis.

