United Way releases new 'Basic Living Measure' for region

United Way of Greater St. Louis today released the "Basic Living Measure," a comprehensive measure of the number of households in the region challenged to meet basic living expenses. The report, compiled by the Public Policy Research Center at the University of Missouri St. Louis in partnership with United Way, found that 43 percent, or 489,817, of all St. Louis metropolitan area households do not have the monthly income to meet their basic living expenses.

