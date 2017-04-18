United Way releases new 'Basic Living Measure' for region
United Way of Greater St. Louis today released the "Basic Living Measure," a comprehensive measure of the number of households in the region challenged to meet basic living expenses. The report, compiled by the Public Policy Research Center at the University of Missouri St. Louis in partnership with United Way, found that 43 percent, or 489,817, of all St. Louis metropolitan area households do not have the monthly income to meet their basic living expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ferguson Police Are Being Relieved Of Their Dut... (Aug '14)
|5 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|6,508
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|6 hr
|Guest
|1,616
|St Louis ISP Topix Stalker is Sicko
|8 hr
|I feel sorry for YOU
|13
|Hey Saint Lewis ISP Stalker .....
|8 hr
|I feel sorry for YOU
|6
|Announcement On StL ISP Stalkers Name Coming
|8 hr
|I feel sorry for YOU
|3
|Truckers need mandatory weekly drug tests they ...
|15 hr
|TeslaTRucks
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC