Thirty-Eight St. Louis Restaurants to Add New Twist to SHAKE 38

Hungry for Shakespeare? Thirty-eight of the city's most talented culinary masters, including Ben Grupe of Olio and Elaia, Bill Cardwell of Cardwell's at the Plaza and Simone Faure of La Patisserie Chouquette, will be serving up a tantalizing array of menu items and calling their creations "38 Eats" as part of one of the most diverse offerings to date during the eighth annual SHAKE 38, April 19-23, at multiple venues throughout the city. Featured restaurants include an array of eateries and neighborhood hotspots that offer a variety of cuisine to match all palates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.