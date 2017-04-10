Show-Me-St-Louis 46 mins ago 11:27 a.m.Beautiful pieces of art you can wrap yourself up in
A few months ago Heidi Glaus was in cute store and saw a couple of beautiful quilts on the shelf so she grabbed a card and learned the woman behind them is here in St. Louis. In a big building on Forest Park Avenue innovators, artists and makers are building their dreams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
