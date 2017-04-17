Rue21 closing 4 stores in St. Louis r...

Rue21 closing 4 stores in St. Louis region

1 hr ago

Fast-fashion retailer rue21 is closing four stores in the St. Louis region after entering into forbearance over missing interest and amortization payments.

St. Louis, MO

