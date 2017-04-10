Rising Sun's Child's Play to Make Nyc...

Rising Sun's Child's Play to Make Nyc Premiere at the Kraine This Spring

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Rising Sun Performance Company and Founding Artistic Director Akia present Child's Play by Kevin D. Ferguson, directed by Brock H. Hill. Child's Play opens April 13th for a strictly limited run, with only 9 performances at the storied Kraine Theatre .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 2 hr Hey A HOLE 1,560
Ban The Stalker From Topix 2 hr What The Hell 1
Why is the Stalker always angry??? 2 hr Dunno 2
To The Piss Ant Stalker from St Lewis 3 hr Killer 1
Springfield Topix On Alert 4 Stalker 3 hr Killer 2
PLEASE Take Notice!!! 3 hr Thanks 2
St Lewis County on Alert for Stalker 3 hr Court Order Again... 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Louis County was issued at April 11 at 9:56AM CDT

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC