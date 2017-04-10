Rising Sun's Child's Play to Make Nyc Premiere at the Kraine This Spring
Rising Sun Performance Company and Founding Artistic Director Akia present Child's Play by Kevin D. Ferguson, directed by Brock H. Hill. Child's Play opens April 13th for a strictly limited run, with only 9 performances at the storied Kraine Theatre .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|2 hr
|Hey A HOLE
|1,560
|Ban The Stalker From Topix
|2 hr
|What The Hell
|1
|Why is the Stalker always angry???
|2 hr
|Dunno
|2
|To The Piss Ant Stalker from St Lewis
|3 hr
|Killer
|1
|Springfield Topix On Alert 4 Stalker
|3 hr
|Killer
|2
|PLEASE Take Notice!!!
|3 hr
|Thanks
|2
|St Lewis County on Alert for Stalker
|3 hr
|Court Order Again...
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC